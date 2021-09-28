Sabina Nessa: Man appears in court charged with murder
A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the murder of Sabina Nessa, who was killed as she walked to meet a friend in south-east London.
Koci Selamaj, 36, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
He was arrested at a property on Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on Sunday.
The body of Ms Nessa, 28, was found in Cator Park in Kidbrooke, a few minutes' walk from her home, by a member of the public on 18 September.
Wearing a grey jumper and grey tracksuit bottoms, Mr Selamaj appeared in the dock with an Albanian interpreter.
However the court was told he would be able to follow the proceedings without one.
Mr Selamaj's solicitor Aidan Harvey said his client intended to plead not guilty.
Ms Nessa had been making her way to meet a friend at The Depot bar in Kidbrooke Village but never arrived.
A vigil for Ms Nessa was held in nearby Pegler Square, on Friday, and a book of condolence has been opened in the One Space community centre, close to where her body was found.
District Judge Denis Brennan remanded Mr Selamaj in custody to appear at the Old Bailey for a bail hearing on 30 September.
A trial and plea preparation hearing will take place on 26 October.