Salcombe woodland body: Woman pleads not guilty to murder
- Published
A property developer has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a woman who went missing from London and was found dead more than 200 miles away in Devon.
Jemma Mitchell, 36, of Brondesbury Park, Brent, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday over the death of Mee Kuen Chong, who lived in Wembley.
The 67-year-old's body was found in woodland in Salcombe on 27 June after she was reported missing on 11 June.
A four-week trial has been set for 26 September 2022.
The 67-year-old, also known as Deborah and originally from Malaysia, had been living in Wembley, north-west London, for more than 30 years.
Her death was initially treated as unexplained by Devon and Cornwall Police. However, further inquiries led to a murder investigation being launched by the Met.