Fuel supply: Sadiq Khan calls for key worker petrol stations
- Published
The mayor of London is lobbying the government to reserve petrol stations for key workers and black-cab drivers.
Fears of disruption to the fuel supply sparked panic buying, leading to long queues at the pumps and many petrol stations running out of fuel.
Speaking ahead of a speech at Labour's conference, Sadiq Khan said "some petrol stations should be reserved for those people that need fuel".
The Department for Transport has been approached for comment.
The emergency services and Transport for London have enough fuel to continue working, Mr Khan said.
"It's really important that the government from today starts limiting who can get fuel because we know over the next few days there will be a shortage.
"We're lobbying the government to do what they did in previous years when there's been a fuel crisis because of the shortage of fuel, to reserve it for those who desperately need it - black cabs, private hire vehicles, care workers and those who work at hospitals who can't get public transport."
"In the fuel crisis of September 2000, the government brought in rules designating specific filling stations for essential workers, enabling the capital to keep moving."
In a joint statement by companies including Shell, ExxonMobil and Greenergy, the industry reiterated that the pressures on supply were being caused by "temporary spikes in customer demand - not a national shortage of fuel".
The Petrol Retailers Association has warned that as many as two-thirds of its membership of nearly 5,500 independent outlets are out of fuel. The rest are "partly dry and running out soon".
The UK has more than 8,000 filling stations.
The government is suspending competition law to allow oil firms to target fuel deliveries at petrol stations.
Temporary visas for 5,000 fuel tanker and food lorry drivers to work in the UK in the run-up to Christmas are also being introduced.
The government had been been considering using the Army to help out, but Environment Secretary George Eustice said earlier that the shortage of drivers was "not a huge problem".