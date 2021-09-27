Insulate Britain: M25 blocked near Heathrow as activists stage protest
- Published
Climate change protesters have defied a court order and have blocked part of the M25 at Heathrow Airport.
Insulate Britain said 52 people have blocked the slip road at junction 14. Officers are making arrests, the Met said.
A High Court injunction banning protests around the M25 and Dartford Crossing was issued last Thursday.
"You can throw as many injunctions at us as you like, but we are going nowhere," the campaign group said.
It is the latest of several protests targeting major roads in the south east.
The Met said one lane on the slip road was now open. Protesters have been moved to the verge by police.
The order, which was granted to National Highways Ltd, states demonstrators are banned from "causing damage to the surface of or to any apparatus on or around the M25 including but not limited to painting, damaging by fire, or affixing any item or structure thereto".
It adds that those involved "may be held to be in contempt of court and may be imprisoned, fined or have their assets seized."
The injunction includes slip roads and bridges.
Ministers had hoped the High Court injunction would prevent further disruption around London.
In statements read out last week at the Home Office, the campaigners said: "We are more scared of the destruction of our country than we are of breaking an injunction.
"There are times when we have to step up and do what is right."
The group, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, is calling for the government to insulate homes in the UK to help cut carbon emissions.
It wants heat-saving measures installed in social housing by 2025 and all homes by 2030.
The government said it was investing £1.3bn to support people to install energy efficiency measures.