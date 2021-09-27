Sabina Nessa: Man questioned on suspicion of murder
- Published
Detectives continue to question a man arrested on suspicion of murdering south-east London primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.
The 28-year-old was attacked while walking to meet a friend at The Depot bar in Kidbrooke on 17 September.
She had earlier left her home in nearby Astell Road and her body was found the next day in Cator Park by a member of the public.
The 36-year-old man was arrested in East Sussex early on Sunday morning.
The Met previously released CCTV footage of a man filmed walking close to the park, through Pegler Square, on the night Ms Nessa was attacked.
Two other men arrested last week on suspicion of murder were later released pending further investigation.
A post-mortem examination into the cause of Ms Nessa's death was inconclusive.
Tributes have continued to be left in Pegler Square and a book of condolence has been opened in the One Space community centre, near to where Ms Nessa's body was found.
On Friday, more than 500 people joined a vigil in the square during which the teacher's sibling Jebina Yasmin Islam told the crowd she had "lost an amazing, caring, beautiful sister, who left this world far too early".
She said her family's "world is shattered, we are simply lost for words".