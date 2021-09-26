Sabina Nessa: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa in south-east London, in what police described as a "significant development".
The body of Ms Nessa, 28, was found in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, on 18 September.
A 38-year-old man was arrested in East Sussex at about 03:00 BST.
Scotland Yard had previously released CCTV footage of a man filmed walking through Pegler Square on the night Ms Nessa was attacked on 17 September.
She had been walking to meet a friend at The Depot bar shortly after leaving her home in Astell Road.
Her body was found the next day by a member of the public near a walkway in the park.
A post-mortem examination into the cause of Ms Nessa's death was inconclusive.
Two other men were previously arrested on suspicion of Ms Nessa's murder but later released pending further investigation.
Ms Nessa's family has been informed of the latest arrest, Scotland Yard said.
People have continued to leave tributes and candles in Pegler Square, while a book of condolence was opened on Saturday in the OneSpace community centre, near to where Ms Nessa's body was found.
On Friday, more than 500 people joined a vigil in Pegler Square during which the teacher's sibling Jebina Yasmin Islam told the crowd she had "lost an amazing, caring, beautiful sister, who left this world far too early".
She said her family's "world is shattered, we are simply lost for words".