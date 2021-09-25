Sabina Nessa: Book of condolence opened for killed teacher
- Published
A book of condolence has been opened for people to pay respects to teacher Sabina Nessa, who was killed as she walked to a pub in south-east London.
The book is in a community centre near Cator Park in Kidbrooke, close to where the 28-year-old's body was discovered.
On Friday, more than 500 people joined a vigil in Pegler Square, near to where a wanted suspect was seen on CCTV.
He was filmed in Pegler Square on the night of the killing and detectives said he could be "vital" to the case.
Two men who were arrested on suspicion of murder have both since been released pending further investigations.
Ms Nessa was attacked as she was walking to meet a friend at The Depot bar on 17 September, shortly after leaving her home in Astell Road.
Her body was found the following day by a member of the public near a walkway in the park.
On Friday Det Ch Insp Neil John said the Met had "made good progress with our investigation" but also appealed for "anyone who has any information to come forward".
The book of condolence has been opened at the Kidbrooke community centre.
More candles have also been lit in Pegler Square, where hundreds of people gathered for Friday evening's vigil.
Addressing the crowd on Friday evening, Ms Nessa's sister Jebina Yasmin Islam said she had "lost an amazing, caring, beautiful sister, who left this world far too early".
Others members of her family spoke at a separate rally earlier that evening at East London Mosque.
A candle was also lit outside No 10 Downing Street in memory of Ms Nessa, while the Duchess of Cambridge said she was "saddened by the loss of another innocent young woman on our streets".
Meanwhile, Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales Dame Vera Baird said police needed to better protect the public, rather than women being asked to take precautions.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Dame Vera said: "Apparently the police have been giving out rape alarms to women and giving leaflets out saying how to stay safe in a public place.
"It is less, isn't it, about giving women leaflets on keeping themselves safe in dangerous places and more about the police making the streets safe for women?"
She added: "Three-quarters of women over 16 have been harassed in a public place and don't feel safe.
"They need to know that the police understand that and will use all the powers they have got to keep the streets safe."
Met Police Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe previously said the force was not asking women to change their behaviour when going out at night.
"Violence against women and girls is a priority for police across the UK but we're really conscious that women should be free to go about their lives without fear of abuse."
She added violence against women was "something that is tolerated far too much in society and we the police are determined to bring offenders to justice and to prevent these offences where we can".