Haringey shooting: Murder victim named as Sharmake Mohamud
The victim of a "brutal murder" on a busy north London road has been named as Sharmake Mohamud.
The 22-year-old from Newham died from a gunshot wound on Green Lanes, Haringey, at about 22:30 BST on Tuesday.
Two further victims have been discharged from hospital. One of them, a man in his late 30s, was shot as he rode his bike, the Met Police said.
Four men in their early 20s have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed until early October.
The force said that Mr Mohamud's next of kin had been informed.
Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley said: "We are investigating the brutal murder of a young man.
"This wanton act has left a family traumatised and mourning the loss of a loved one, while two more people have needed urgent hospital treatment."
