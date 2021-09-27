Sabina Nessa: Man charged with teacher's murder
A man has been charged with the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, who was killed in south-east London.
Koci Selamaj, 36, was arrested in Eastbourne, East Sussex, on Sunday.
Mr Selamaj, of Terminus Road in the town, will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.
Ms Nessa, 28, was found dead in Cator Park in Kidbrooke, a few minutes' walk from her home, on Saturday 18 September.
Tributes have continued to be left in nearby Pegler Square, where a vigil was held on Friday, and a book of condolence has been opened in the One Space community centre, near where Ms Nessa's body was found.
More than 500 people joined the vigil, during which the teacher's sister Jebina Yasmin Islam told those gathered that she had "lost an amazing, caring, beautiful sister, who left this world far too early".
She said her family's world had been "shattered", adding: "We are simply lost for words."
Hundreds of tributes were posted on social media, including a message from the Duchess of Cambridge.