London graffiti campaign conspiracist guilty of race hate crime
- Published
A conspiracy theorist who carried out an anti-Semitic graffiti campaign in London has been found guilty of stirring up racial hatred.
Nicholas Lalchan, 49, used black marker pens to deface bus stops and the windows of an accountancy firm.
The graffiti, which called Jewish and gay people "gray aliens", appeared between February and July 2019.
Lalchan had admitted being behind the graffiti, but denied he was motivated by religious or racial hatred.
The 49-year-old, from Edmonton, north London, was on trial at Aldersgate House Nightingale court in central London, which was set up as part of plans to clear a backlog of cases following the Covid-19 pandemic.
Jurors heard that the graffiti, which also made reference to a "New World Order" and encouraged online searches for various conspiracy theories, appeared in areas including Edgware, Hendon and Finchley.
Prosecutor David Patience told the court that both Jewish and non-Jewish people had been upset at seeing the graffiti and reported it to police.
'Fourth Reich'
Lalchan was caught after a community support officer recognised him from a still image which had been released of the culprit.
When police went to arrest him, he was found carrying a backpack containing black marker pens and leaflets saying similar things to the graffiti.
Jurors were told that on being charged he had said: "New World Order. The Fourth Reich. We will see."
Although Lalchan, who admitted criminal damage, was found guilty of stirring up racial hatred, the jury could not decide on other charges alleging that the criminal damage was racially and religiously aggravated.
Judge Gerard Pounder adjourned sentencing, which will take place at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 1 December.
The outstanding charges will not be proceeded with and the defendant was granted continued bail.