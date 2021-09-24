Sabina Nessa killing: Does following the 'rules' keep women safe?

The murders of Ms Nessa, Ms Everard, Ms Henry and Ms Smallman cause an extra frisson of fear because their randomness indicates all women are at risk. If Ms Nessa arranged to meet her friend at a different bar or at a different time; if Ms Everard had left her friend's house 10 minutes earlier or later; if Ms Henry and Ms Smallman had chosen a different part of the park to have their picnic, it could have been different women facing the final few hours of their lives.