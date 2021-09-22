Croydon tram crash: Coroner calls for automatic brakes
- Published
A coroner has recommended trams have automatic braking systems to prevent speeding following a crash in Croydon that killed seven people.
More than 50 people were injured when the tram tipped over and spun off the tracks near Sandilands tram stop in south London, early on 9 November 2016.
The tram was travelling at at 73km/h (45mph), more than three times faster than a speed limit.
In July an inquest jury found the crash was an accident.
South London senior coroner Sarah Ormond-Walshe has issued her findings calling on the government to reassess whether automatic braking systems - commonly used on trains - should be introduced on trams.
The crash resulted in the deaths of Dane Chinnery, 19, Philip Logan, 52, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, and Robert Huxley, 63, all from New Addington, and Mark Smith, 35, and Donald Collett, 62, from Croydon.
In total Ms Ormond-Walshe issued four prevention of future death reports.
In them she calls on the government to look at strengthening tram doors. The seven passengers who died were all thrown through the windows or doors of the tram, according to a Rail Accident Investigation Branch investigation.
Ms Ormond-Walshe also suggested a nationally funded tram safety passenger group - in the model of London TravelWatch.
She also recommended the government look at creating an anonymous reporting system across all tram operators to allow staff to raise health, safety and wellbeing concerns.