BBC News

Met Police concern over four missing siblings

Published
image source, Met Police
image caption(l-r) Zinayah Jackman, Marley Jackman, Zeah Jackman and Tyler Jackman were last seen leaving an address in Islington

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned about four siblings who have gone missing with their father and grandmother.

The children, aged between two and 11, were last seen on 16 September leaving a property in Islington, north London.

Officers believe Tyler Jackman, Zeah Jackman, Marley Jackman and Zinayah Jackman are with their Zion Jackman and Una Dolan.

The Met is appealing for help to locate the group.

The family has strong connections to the West Midlands and Essex, according to the force.

image source, Met Police
image captionThe children are believed to be with Una Dolan (l) and Zion Jackman

Det Insp Paul Ridley said it was "absolutely crucial that we ensure the welfare of these young children".

"If you have seen them since their disappearance or know of their current whereabouts it is imperative that you come forward and tell my investigation team."

He added that "robust action" would be taken if officers "become aware of any person intentionally assisting or facilitating their continued disappearance".

Anyone who sees the children has been asked to call 999.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.