Haringey shooting: One dead and two injured in gun attack
- Published
A shooting on a busy north London road has left one man dead and two others injured.
Officers found a man, believed to be in his early 20s, with fatal gunshot wounds on Green Lanes, Haringey, just after 22:30 BST on Tuesday.
A second victim was taken to hospital with injuries while a third is believed to have been shot as he rode past on his bike, the Met Police said.
There have been no arrests and crime scenes remain in place in the area.
Officers are trying to contact the next of kin of the man who died and formal identification has not taken place.
Police discovered the second victim when a 24-year-old man took himself to hospital with gunshot injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.
Officers were then called to a home in the Edmonton area when a man in his 20s reported he had been shot whilst in the Green Lanes area. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police believe he was shot as he was riding a bike past the shooting.