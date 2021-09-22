Sabina Nessa Kidbrooke murder: Teacher was kind and caring
- Published
A primary school teacher who was killed on Friday in a south-east London park was "kind, caring and dedicated", her colleagues have said.
The body of Sabina Nessa, 28, was found by a member of the public in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, on Saturday morning.
A post-mortem examination into the cause of Ms Nessa's death was inconclusive, Met Police say.
A man in his 40s arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under further investigation.
Miss Nessa, who lived in Lewisham, south-east London, with her father, had been the year one teacher at Rushey Green Primary school in Catford for about a year.
Officers believe the attack happened around 20:30 BST on 17 September at a time where the park "was likely being used by many people."
Det Supt Luke Marks has appealed for any motorists with dashcam footage from surrounding roads to contact police.
"This did not happen in the middle of the night - people would have been in and around the park at the time," he said.
"We have extra officers in the area conducting high-visibility patrols, and anybody in London, regardless of gender, should be able to go out in an evening and not be concerned about being the victim of violent crime."
Ms Nessa was described by colleagues as "kind, caring and dedicated", with headteacher Lisa Williams said: "She had so much life ahead of her and so much more to give and her loss is desperately sad.
"As a school we are supporting each other through this very difficult time, and we will be providing specialist support to those who need it."