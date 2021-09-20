Kidbrooke death: Teacher found dead near community centre named
- Published
A teacher who was found dead near a community centre in south-east London has been named by police.
The body of Sabina Nessa, 28, was discovered near the OneSpace community centre in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, on Saturday afternoon.
A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
The school where Ms Nessa worked described her as a "brilliant" teacher.
Police believe the 28-year-old, who was from Kidbrooke, was attacked on Friday at about 20:30 BST.
A post-mortem examination which was carried out on Monday morning was inconclusive, the Met Police said.
Ms Nessa taught at Rushey Green Primary School in Lewisham.
The school's headmistress Lisa Williams said staff and pupils were "devastated by Sabina's tragic death".
"She was a brilliant teacher; she was kind, caring and absolutely dedicated to her pupils.
"She had so much life ahead of her and so much more to give and her loss is desperately sad," she said.
Appealing for witnesses, Det Ch Insp Joe Garrity said the park "was likely being used by many people from dog walkers to joggers" at the time of the attack.
"Did you see someone loitering or acting suspiciously? Or, did you see someone leaving the area in a hurry, perhaps running away?
"If you have any information, it is vital you tell us," he said.
Ch Supt Trevor Lawry described the killing as a "shocking incident" and said there would be "extra high-visibility patrols both in and around the crime scene" for the next few days.