BBC News

Four charged over anti-Semitic abuse shouted from car

Published
image captionFootage of the convoy was shared on social media

Four men from Blackburn have been charged with shouting anti-Semitic abuse from a car in north London.

Mohammed Iftikhar Hanif, 27, Asif Ali, 25, both of Pringle Street; Jawaad Hussain, 24, of Revidge Road and Adil Mota, 26, of Leamington Road are accused of incitement to racial hatred.

It is alleged the group was part of a convoy travelling through St John's Wood on 16 May.

The men will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 6 October.

Related Topics