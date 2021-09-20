Four charged over anti-Semitic abuse shouted from car
Four men from Blackburn have been charged with shouting anti-Semitic abuse from a car in north London.
Mohammed Iftikhar Hanif, 27, Asif Ali, 25, both of Pringle Street; Jawaad Hussain, 24, of Revidge Road and Adil Mota, 26, of Leamington Road are accused of incitement to racial hatred.
It is alleged the group was part of a convoy travelling through St John's Wood on 16 May.
They will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 6 October.