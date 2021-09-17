David Gomoh murder: Gang members jailed for NHS worker stabbing
Four gang members have received life sentences for the murder of a "charismatic and intelligent" NHS worker who died in front of his family.
David Gomoh, 24, staggered home after being stabbed while on the phone to his partner in east London last April.
He had no links to any gangs but was randomly targeted in Canning Town as part of a feud.
His death was part of a "petty but fatal game of one-upmanship" played out on the streets, the Old Bailey heard.
Muhammad Jalloh, 19, from Stratford, east London, and Vagnei Colubali, 23, from Cambridge, were jailed for a minimum of 27 years.
David Ture, 19, of no fixed address, was given 26 years and Alex Melaku, 18, of Telford, 21 years.
Melaku only became an adult one day before sentencing meaning he has been identified for the first time.
All four defendants were also sentenced to concurrent terms for conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to an unidentified man who escaped.
Judge Mark Lucraft QC, the Recorder of London, said the killers had carried out a "brutal murder" which had involved a "significant degree" of planning.
Mr Gomoh, a marketing graduate, who worked in procurement for the health service, had been in the "wrong place at the wrong time", he added.
In a victim impact statement, his mother Marian said she was "haunted" by recurring nightmares about what happened, adding: "I felt numb, paralysed by grief and pain. Why David?"
She said the "psychological and emotional torture escalated" during the trial, as she listened to details of what happened to her "beautiful son".
She said her son's murderers had "walked uninvited into our lives and destroyed David's life".