Double-decker bus crashes into Crouch End house
A double-decker bus has ploughed into the front of a house in north London.
The vehicle crashed into the front of the property in Chimes Terrace, Crouch End at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.
The bus, which was not carrying any passengers, collided with a car before crashing into the property, Metropolitan Police said.
The force said there were no reports of any injuries and no arrests have been made. The driver is assisting officers with their inquiries.
Reports of a bus crash in Crouch End are coming through.— Cllr Seema Chandwani (@CllrSeema) September 18, 2021
Roads/traffic is likely. Please avoid the area if you can.
🙏🏽 everyone is ok. pic.twitter.com/90cVhVSAOa
