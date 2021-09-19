BBC News

Double-decker bus crashes into Crouch End house

image source, @HefanStill
image captionA cordon remains in place at the property in Chimes Terrace

A double-decker bus has ploughed into the front of a house in north London.

The vehicle crashed into the front of the property in Chimes Terrace, Crouch End at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.

The bus, which was not carrying any passengers, collided with a car before crashing into the property, Metropolitan Police said.

The force said there were no reports of any injuries and no arrests have been made. The driver is assisting officers with their inquiries.

