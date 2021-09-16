BBC News

Emma Raducanu reunited with her parents in Bromley

image source, Splash News
image captionIan Raducanu hugs his daughter Emma after she returned from New York

Emma Raducanu has been reunited with her parents Ian and Renee for the first time since her historic US Open win.

The 18-year-old from London defeated Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 to win the US Open on Saturday, becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam.

She returned to Bromley on Thursday.

A travel ban prevented her parents from flying to Flushing Meadows in New York to witness their daughter become the first British female winner of the US Open since Virginia Wade in 1968.

Her homecoming comes days after the Royal Mail announced a special postmark celebrating her historic victory.

image source, PA Media
image captionEmma Raducanu is the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in 44 years

Raducanu became the youngest women's Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004 and the first woman to win the US Open without dropping a set since Serena Williams in 2014.

Both the Queen and the prime minister have congratulated Raducanu.

Her meteoric rise to sporting stardom has seen her go from number 338 in the world to number 23. She is the new British number one.

