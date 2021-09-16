Bromley man due in court charged with murdering father
A man is due to appear in court charged with murdering his father.
Sean Maurice, 29, is accused of fatally stabbing Paul Maurice, 51, on Widmore Road, Bromley, south-east London, on Tuesday night.
Police were called at about 23:00 BST, when they found the injured man. He was pronounced dead about an hour later.
The 29-year-old, who was charged with his father's murder on Wednesday, will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.
