Ealing child death: Mother charged with murder of daughter

image source, PA Media
image captionAijah Thomas was found at a property in Leyborne Avenue after concerns were raised for her welfare

A woman has been charged with the murder of her five-year-old daughter.

Aijah Thomas was found by police officers at a property in Leyborne Avenue in Ealing, west London, just before 13:00 BST on Tuesday.

Despite treatment she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her mother, Martina Madarova, 41, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later. A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Thursday, the Met Police said.

