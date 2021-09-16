Ealing child death: Mother charged with murder of daughter
- Published
A woman has been charged with the murder of her five-year-old daughter.
Aijah Thomas was found by police officers at a property in Leyborne Avenue in Ealing, west London, just before 13:00 BST on Tuesday.
Despite treatment she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her mother, Martina Madarova, 41, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later. A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Thursday, the Met Police said.
