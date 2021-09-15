Woman arrested after girl, 5, found dead in Ealing
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a five-year-old girl was found dead in west London on Tuesday.
The Met said police were called to a home on Leyborne Avenue, Ealing, at 13:00 BST.
On arrival paramedics and officers found the girl who was pronounced her dead at the scene.
Police said the girl's family have been informed of her death and a post-mortem examination will now take place.
A 31-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.
Detectives said the girl and the arrested woman were known to each other.
