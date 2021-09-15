London violence: Knife and gun crime low after lockdown
- Published
Knife and gun crime have remained low in London despite the easing of lockdown restrictions, new Met Police figures show.
Knife crime was down 32% in August 2021 compared to August 2019, while both robbery and gun offences fell by nearly 40%.
Violent crime was 3% higher but with a drop in incidents resulting in injury.
The Met Police said a "summer campaign of violence suppression activity" had led to the reduction.
Between 12 July to 6 September a surge in searches in high footfall areas and targeted raids led police confiscating 427 knives and 61 firearms.
Over the same period, police made 4,978 arrests.
Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology was used to target people carrying and supplying drugs on the roads in and out of London.
Some experts had predicted a spike in violent crimes once lockdown had eased.
In June the head of the Met's violent crime taskforce Det Ch Supt Lee Hill said: "As we start to come out of lockdown, we do anticipate there will be an increase in violence.
"There are a number of reasons, such as pent-up aggression. Where young people have been cooped up together, and as restrictions lift, people are more mobile."
Cdr Alex Murray, the Met's violence lead, said: "The reductions are compared to crime levels before the pandemic, showing real progress has been made over this time.
"These are tremendous efforts by officers who are dedicated to creating safer communities. Londoners can be reassured this work will continue.
"The reductions are also thanks to partners, volunteers and community workers who all work to make London safer."