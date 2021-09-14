Maida Hill crash: Three dead after car hits block of flats and catches fire
- Published
Three people have died after a car crashed into a block of flats and caught fire in west London.
Police were called at 04:50 BST after the vehicle collided with a sheltered accommodation building in Great Western Road in Maida Hill.
The London Fire Brigade put out the blaze but three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Nine people were led to safety from the flats.
Work to identify the victims and inform their next of kin is ongoing.
