Met officer admits secretly filming naked women
A former Met Police counter-terrorism officer has admitted using spy cameras to secretly film naked models.
Pretending to be a pilot, Det Insp Neil Corbel arranged fake photoshoots in hotel rooms, flats and Airbnbs.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard he hid devices in tissue boxes, phone chargers, an air freshener and glasses to video his unsuspecting victims.
He was caught after a woman became suspicious of a digital clock and found it was a spy camera.
The 40-year-old from Hertfordshire pleaded guilty on Monday to 19 voyeurism offences.
Police found images of some 51 women on Corbel's hard drive and were able to identify 19 victims willing to make statements against him.
The offences, which were said to not be linked to his work as a police officer, took place across the London, Manchester and Brighton areas between January 2017 and February 2020.
He has been suspended by the Met. Now he has pleaded guilty, misconduct proceedings will take place.
Gratification
Prosecutor Babatunde Alabi said none of the women - apart from one - had agreed to be videoed. The one that had consented, had said no intimate parts were to be filmed. She did not realise there were other hidden cameras in the room.
He told the court the victims included escorts, who had agreed to have sex with Corbel but not to be filmed, while two of the models had a relationship with the officer.
"He set up the rooms well in advance with covert devices planted in strategic places capturing the women while they were undressing before the shoots," said the prosecutor.
Mr Alabi said Corbel manoeuvred the models so that intimate parts of their bodies were filmed.
He continued: "At least two of the models actually expressed concerns about devices which they thought were recording."
The court heard Corbel admitted in police interviews to "surreptitiously using covert devices" to film the women for his own sexual gratification.
Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said Corbel "went to quite extraordinary lengths to hide what he was doing" and warned he faces a possible jail sentence.
Defending, Edward Henry QC said reports from a forensic psychologist and an addiction specialist have been prepared as part of his mitigation.
Det Ch Supt Marcus Barnett, whose team carried out the investigation, said the victims had shown incredible strength and he thanked them for their "courage and patience".
"I am truly disappointed in the actions of the officer which are not at all representative of the high values and standards we expect, and I am saddened by the pain and hurt that he has caused."
Sentencing will take place on 4 October.