London 'gray aliens' graffiti was anti-Semitic, jury told
- Published
A man carried out an anti-Semitic graffiti campaign in which he called Jewish and gay people "gray aliens", a court has heard.
Nicholas Lalchan, 49, used black marker pens to deface bus stops in London.
The graffiti appeared in areas with large Jewish communities, such as Edgware, Hendon and Finchley, between February and July 2019.
Mr Lalchan admits being behind the graffiti but denies he was motivated by religious or racial hatred.
He is on trial at Aldersgate House Nightingale court in central London, which was set up as part of plans to clear a backlog of cases following the Covid-19 pandemic.
Opening the trial, prosecutor David Patience said the graffiti was motivated by hostility towards Jewish people.
'Fourth Reich'
He said the graffiti made reference to a "New World Order" and encouraged online searches for conspiracy theories.
Mr Patience said the writing was "seen by Jewish people and non-Jewish people who were distressed and reported it to the police".
Mr Lalchan was arrested at his home in Edmonton, north London, after a community support officer recognised him as the person released in a still image of the culprit, the jury heard.
At the time, the defendant was carrying a backpack containing black marker pens and leaflets saying similar things to the graffiti.
A search of his home revealed more leaflets and pens and a USB stick containing material making reference to Jewish people and conspiracy theories, the court heard.
On being told he was being charged, Mr Lalchan allegedly said: "New World Order. The Fourth Reich. We will see."
Mr Lalchan admits criminal damage and possessing an article with intent to commit criminal damage, but denies further charges alleging the damage was religiously and racially aggravated and stirring up racial hatred.
The trial continues.