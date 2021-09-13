Islington flower seller murder: Man pleads not guilty over Tony Eastlake killing
A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a flower seller in north London.
Tony Eastlake, 55, known as the "flower man of Islington", collapsed and died at his Essex Road stall from a single stab wound to the back on 29 May.
James Peppiatt, 21, of Elmore Road, Islington, is accused of attacking Mr Eastlake, his late mother's partner, with a knife following an altercation.
The Old Bailey heard he will cite self-defence at a trial on 18 July 2022.
Members of the victim's family were present in court as Peppiatt entered his plea by video link from Belmarsh prison.
