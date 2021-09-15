Brick Lane: Controversial development plans approved
- Published
The redevelopment of London's famous Brick Lane has been criticised by some who feel the gentrification of the area is pushing them out.
Tower Hamlets council has approved the plans - for offices, shops and a gym to be built on the Truman Brewery site - after a decision was deferred in April.
It currently houses about 140 small businesses and a public space.
The East End street, now known for its curry houses, has a long history of being a multicultural melting pot.
Jonathan Moberley, from the Save Brick Lane campaign group, has said the local community should not assume that development and gentrification "are inevitable".
"It's only inevitable if no-one stands up to do anything about it. And that's why we're here. These things need to be considered properly and we need to consider what values we hold dear."
Snaking from Bethnal Green towards Whitechapel, Brick Lane - the name making it easy to guess its origins as a place of brick and tile-making - is now best known for being the centre of London's Bangladeshi-Sylheti community and the associated authentic and highly-rated food.
There were 7,000 objections to the plans, including from the Bengali East End Heritage Society.
The Truman Brewery was founded in 1666 and was once one of the largest in the world, sending Imperial Stout to Russia and IPA to the British Raj. It closed in 1989.
The company which runs the Truman estate will also continue to run the application site, a spokesperson said.
Kadija Begum, another member of the Save Brick Lane group, said she was not opposed to development "but it needs to be in the right direction and involve the community. This doesn't".
Other locals, such as Jamal Khalique who owns the Taj Supermarket, is in favour of bringing more people to the area.
"Increasing footfall is lovely as there is always the chance some customers will be coming in. Making an area lively is always a good thing."
The vacant site is at the junction of Woodseer Street and Brick Lane and the proposals include widening the pavement and a new public square.
Tower Hamlets council said in a statement: "The Development Committee has agreed with the officer assessment that the proposals comply with our local planning rules.
"Permission is subject to ensuring the scheme creates public benefits, including updated proposals for affordable workspace and independent retail."