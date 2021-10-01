Dame Cressida Dick: Crises and controversies of Met chief
How far will the repercussions of the Sarah Everard murder case ripple? The man who abducted, raped and strangled a young woman was a serving Metropolitan Police officer. Protests and vigils followed his arrest - some peaceful, some less so.
There have been calls for the head of the organisation that - however unwittingly - facilitated his crimes, to resign.
Dame Cressida Dick, the commissioner of the Met Police, is no stranger to such demands. When a two-year extension to her contract was announced, a number of well-known people who had fallen foul of Met malpractice signed an open letter urging the prime minister to have her replaced.
Now politicians, campaigners and even former Met officers have joined in.
Clearly, Dame Cressida has no personal responsibility for Ms Everard's death. But her former police constable Wayne Couzens does.
Speaking after the sentencing of Couzens, Dame Cressida said: "There are no words that can fully express the fury and overwhelming sadness we all feel about what happened to Sarah. I am so sorry."
Will "sorry" be enough?
Dame Cressida has many supporters, but her tenure has not been without criticism. The 60-year-old has never shown any inclination to stand down.
She continued to rise through the ranks, amid the persistent rumble of accusations against the Met Police of institutional racism, incompetence and corruption.
The first female commissioner of the Metropolitan Police and the UK's most senior police officer, she was made a dame in Theresa May's resignation honours. It was recently announced she is to stay as Met commissioner until 2024.
Dame Cressida is the first openly gay person to hold the post. Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs in 2019, she said her sexuality was one of the least interesting things about her, adding: "I happen to love Helen. She's my partner. And on we go."
It also emerged on the programme that she cannot smell cannabis - a fact her colleagues apparently find "hilarious" - and, perhaps appropriately for someone who has so consistently kept her hands clean despite the whiff of scandal in the air, her luxury item would be an endless supply of floral scented soaps.
Originally from Oxford and the daughter of two academics, Dame Cressida read forestry and agriculture at the university's Balliol College before joining the Met in 1983.
On her mother's side of the family, she is related to Sophia Jex-Blake, who led the fight for women's education in Britain, and is directly descended from Sophia's brother Thomas Jex-Blake, a 19th Century headmaster of Rugby School.
She took a brief career break to study criminology at Cambridge and had a short spell working in finance - but for most of her life she has been a police officer.
She was quickly promoted through both the Thames Valley force and the Met, and in 2001 she took on command roles in the police response to the 9/11 attacks and the Boxing Day tsunami in 2004.
She was first thrust into the public glare when, in 2005, she headed the operation that led to the fatal shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes. She co-ordinated the surveillance officers, specialist firearms teams and other police as they attempted to catch the men behind the 21 July bombings.
A subsequent trial found the Met Police guilty of endangering the public, but exonerated then-Commander Dick. She later described the killing as "an awful time".
"I think about it quite often. I wish, wish, wish it hadn't happened, of course, but if anything it has made me a better leader, a better police officer and it has made me more resilient."
At the trial she had told prosecution counsel that she "does not get anxious - I don't have anxiety".
She was promoted to deputy assistant commissioner in 2006, and in 2009 she became the first woman to become an assistant commissioner.
Dame Cressida left the police in 2015 to work at the Foreign Office, in an unspecified job shrouded in secrecy, but returned two years later when she assumed the mantle of Met commissioner.
At the time, she said it had been "at least 25 years since I thought regularly about the fact that I was a woman, doing this job" but added that some men were "threatened, baffled and confused" by it.
"I long for the day when we can all be ourselves, whoever we are, and express ourselves in whatever way we like, and we don't have these kinds of funny constraints in our heads that make us feel: 'Ooh, there's a different power relationship because that's a man and that's a woman.' And we still get that. It's not helpful."
Dame Cressida's background in counter-terrorism was soon proved to be starkly necessary - her first day in the job as commissioner came just weeks after the murder of PC Keith Palmer during a terrorist attack in Westminster.
It marked the beginning of a turbulent time for London. Four more terrorist attacks on the capital followed in the next six months, leaving 31 people dead.
She was the national lead for counter-terrorism for three years, and led the security operations for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee and the 2012 Olympics. She was made a dame in Theresa May's resignation honours in 2019.
Allegations relating to the unholy trinity of dishonesty, prejudice and incompetence continue to dog the Met.
Dame Cressida has denied the force is institutionally racist but has admitted it "is not free of discrimination, racism or bias" and has said "there is much more to be done" to improve public trust.
Further accusations of racism came from the mother of two women murdered in a park in Wembley. Mina Smallman believes police treated the disappearance and deaths of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry less urgently than if they had been white.
She said of the investigation: "I knew instantly why they didn't care. They didn't care because they looked at my daughter's address and they thought they knew who she was. A black woman who lives on a council estate."
The disappearance of Richard Okorogheye, a teenager who was found dead two weeks after his mother reported him missing, is also subject to a review by the police watchdog, which will consider whether ethnicity played a role in the way his case was handled.
And athlete Bianca Williams and her partner believe they were racially profiled when their car was stopped by Met officers in Maida Vale, in July 2020. The couple were handcuffed and separated from their baby son. Ms Williams said she thought her family had been targeted because "we are black and we drive a Mercedes".
The Met later apologised for any distress caused.
Dame Cressida also had to deal with the repercussions from the disastrous Operation Midland, the multimillion-pound investigation which saw detectives duped by false claims of a VIP sex abuse ring made by the paedophile and fantasist Carl Beech.
She had been responsible for supervising the senior investigating officer who said allegations made by Beech were "credible and true". Despite hearing the officer say this, and knowing it "was a mistake", Dame Cressida admitted that she had done nothing to correct it.
She said: "I just felt for him... I remember thinking 'oh, no', I know he didn't mean to say that. What he will have meant to say was that 'this person appears credible' and unfortunately, when pressed and pressed, he said 'credible and true'.
"That of course was a mistake. It was unfortunate and it dented people's confidence in the investigation from there on in."
The force had to pay compensation to a number of people whose reputations had been unfairly tarnished by Beech's lies.
A report by an independent panel set up in 2013 into the unsolved murder of Daniel Morgan accused the force of institutional corruption, and found that the then-Assistant Commissioner Dame Cressida had initially refused to grant access to a police internal data system.
Further criticism was forthcoming over the security of Wembley stadium during the final of the Euro 2020 championships, which saw thousands of ticketless fans storm the venue.
Dame Cressida later defended the Met's actions, stating she "did not accept" that the policing operation had failed, adding: "Without [the officers'] immediate intervention, it is possible that this game could have been abandoned."
In a statement released before her contract extension was announced, the Metropolitan Police Federation said Dame Cressida had the "full support of the rank and file".
The federation, which represents more than 30,000 officers in London, said: "It is easy to comment and criticise from the side-lines.
"We know her to be an ethical, courageous and highly competent police leader who genuinely cares about London, its citizens and her officers."