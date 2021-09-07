Kingston stab death: Third man charged with murder
A third man has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old stabbed to death in south-west London.
Kai Davis ran 200m and collapsed after being stabbed in the heart near a nightclub in Clarence Street, Kingston, on 21 August. He died in hospital.
Conrad Adams, 18, is due at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, Joseph Barker and Ben Myles, both 22, appeared at the Old Bailey charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
They appeared in court by video link from Wandsworth prison and spoke to confirm their identities.
Judge Anthony Leonard QC set a plea hearing for 23 November and remanded them both in custody.
Mr Davis was found by officers called to a disturbance in Clarence Street at 03:45 BST.
