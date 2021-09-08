BBC News

Crimewatch to show reconstruction of Sami Sidhom death

image sourceFRIEND HANDOUT
image captionSami Sidhom was stabbed after West Ham drew 1-1 with Stoke City

The killing of a teenager walking home from a West Ham match in a suspected case of mistaken identity is the subject of a Crimewatch reconstruction.

Law student Sami Sidhom, 18, was stabbed to death near his Forest Gate home in east London, on 16 April 2018.

Although 10 men have been arrested, no-one has been charged over his death.

His father Samer said: "It's difficult to move on knowing that the people who did this to Sami are still free and could do this to another family."

He added: "It still feels as if it happened yesterday. There isn't a day that goes by where I don't miss him. My life has ended, he was my only son."

Crimewatch Live will be broadcast on BBC One at 10:00 BST on Wednesday and be available afterwards on BBC iPlayer.

image sourceGoogle
image captionMr Sidhom was attacked on Chestnut Avenue

