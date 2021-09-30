Nicholas Watt: Two deny public order breach after BBC reporter chased
Two men have denied breaching the public order act after a BBC journalist was chased during an anti-lockdown protest near Downing Street.
Footage showed demonstrators pursuing Nicholas Watt during a protest in London on 14 June about an extension to England's coronavirus restrictions.
Joseph Olswang, 38, and Alexander Peat, 34, are accused of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment.
Both men pleaded not guilty.
Mr Watt, who was wearing a BBC lanyard, was forced to run through the crowd beyond a line of police officers as people shouted at him.
Magistrates released Mr Peat on unconditional bail to appear for trial on 29 November, while Mr Olswang, of Richmond-upon-Thames, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court again later on Thursday.
Christopher Aitken, 62, from Brixton, and Martin Hockridge, 57, are also due to stand trial in November charged with the same offence.
Both were released on bail until the trial date.