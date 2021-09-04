BBC News

Stamford Hill: Man charged over unprovoked attacks

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionA 64-year-old man needed hospital treatment after he was attacked on Colberg Place

A man has been charged in connection with a number of unprovoked attacks on Jewish people in north London, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 64-year-old man who was on his way to a synagogue in Stamford Hill, was pushed and hit on 18 August.

Earlier that day, a 30-year-old man was struck on the head with a bottle on Cazenove Road and a 14-year-old boy was attacked on Holmdale Terrace.

Abdullah Qureshi will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court later.

The 28-year-old from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, will face charges of:

  • One count of racially or religiously aggravated wounding or grievous bodily harm
  • Four counts of racially or religiously aggravated common assault
  • One count of racially or religious aggravated criminal damage

Police said five incidents took place within the same area and on the same day.

The 64-year-old suffered facial injuries and broke his foot falling to the ground. He was taken to hospital and later discharged.

The 30-year-old suffered no injuries, while the 14-year-old sustained no lasting injuries, the Met said.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.