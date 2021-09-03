Dizzee Rascal: Rapper denies headbutting ex-girlfriend
Rapper Dizzee Rascal has denied headbutting his ex-girlfriend at a home in south London this summer.
The 36-year-old, of Sevenoaks in Kent, pleaded not guilty to "pushing his head into the complainant's head and pushing her to the floor" at an address in Streatham on 8 June.
A woman reported minor injuries in the alleged attack, police previously said.
The grime artist is due to go on trial at Croydon Magistrates' Court on 18 February 2022.
He was charged with assault by beating on 2 August.
Dizzee Rascal's manager, who "received a phone call when the altercation took place", will give evidence at the trial, along with his ex-girlfriend's mother, the court heard.
The rapper, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, was awarded an MBE in the Queen's birthday honours in 2020 for his services to music and has performed at various festivals throughout August.
He was released on conditional bail following the hearing.