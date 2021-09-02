Kingston stab death: Two men charged with murder
Two men have been charged with the murder of a man stabbed to death on a high street in south-west London.
Kai Davis, 22, was found with a stab wound to his chest by officers called to a disturbance in Clarence Street, Kingston, at 03:45 BST on 21 August.
Mr Davis was taken to hospital where he was later confirmed dead.
Police charged Joseph Barker and Ben Myles, both 22, with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on Thursday.
They will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.
An 18-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.
A fourth man, 19, who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed to a date in mid-September.
