Man guilty over abusive emails sent to Starmer and Thornberry
A man who sent dozens of abusive and threatening emails to Sir Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry has been found guilty of harassment.
David Knott, 46, from Islington, was charged with two counts of harassment against staff due to an "excessive number of abusive emails".
Knott claimed he sent the messages to the Labour leader and his local MP as a "form of protest" over his housing.
He will be sentenced on 1 October at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
The court heard Knott's emails - often laced with profanity and threats to protest outside the politicians' constituency office - were related to an "ongoing casework matter" about housing.
Jennifer Gatland, prosecuting, told the court that many of the emails were "rambling and incoherent".
The court heard that a cease and desist letter was sent to Knott - but the emails continued.
Knott told the court he was trying to complain to the MPs about the condition of his former apartment in Camden - which left him and his late quadriplegic partner "sleepless for six months".
He said that ongoing London Underground work had left the noise in the apartment "unbearable" and he was trying to warn the MPs to stop letting tenants live there.
Knott said: "I spent four years trying to get a response from these people - my MP's treatment of me is absolutely disgusting.
"I'm working class and I used the words as an expression of the torture I have suffered."
District Judge Alexander Jacobs said the emails went over a "line that must never be crossed".
He told Knott: "I believe you are well aware your language was abusive and should not have been used.
"Any reasonable person would have known the number of emails and the language used would have caused harassment."