Few London children can swim competently, Swim England finds
Only 3% of children in London aged between seven and 11 can swim competently, Swim England figures show.
Competency measures judged by the governing body included being able to swim 100m without stopping and treading water for at least 30 seconds.
Researchers found that most parents wanted their children to learn but few had recently taken them swimming.
Swim England said they were worried about how few had reached the minimum standard of the "vital life skill".
More than 2,000 parents in England were questioned over a week from 29 July for the survey.
Across the UK, more than three million children were found not to be competent swimmers, with only about 134,000 meeting minimum standards.
Of those questioned, 81% of parents said they wanted their children to be able to learn to swim, but 72% said they had not been swimming with them during the previous month.
Researchers also discovered that the average child ended having lessons at the age of seven-and-a-half, which Swim England said meant that 3.4 million youngsters were stopping lessons before they were considered competent.
The number was also found to have risen during the pandemic.
Swim England, the recognised governing body for swimming in the country, said parents had given three main reasons for not providing formal swimming lessons outside of school:
- They were too busy due to other extracurricular activities
- They considered them unnecessary because of lessons in school
- Their children could already swim
Olympic swimming gold medallist Duncan Goodhew urged parents to persist with swimming lessons "until your child is water competent".
Mr Goodhew, who is president of the charity Swimathon Foundation, said: "Learning about when it is safe to swim and how to look after yourself is vital for children across the country to enjoy a lifetime of water fun and adventures.
"Many families will have stayed in the UK this year and we've heard many stories of children getting into trouble, which is a particularly frightening experience for parents."
Jane Nickerson MBE, Swim England's chief executive, said she was worried by the high number of youngsters who had not reached the minimum standards of a "vital life skill".
She said: "Most parents mistakenly think their child is competent in the water if they are able to put their head under water or they enjoy jumping into a swimming pool.
"That's not the case. There is a fine line between being confident and knowing what to do if they find themselves in a difficult situation."