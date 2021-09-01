BBC News

Leyton shooting: Teenager shot dead on residential street

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionPolice found the man with bullet wounds on Beaumont Road in Leyton

A teenager has been shot dead on a residential street in east London.

Police found the man, believed to be in his late teens, with bullet wounds shortly after 01.30 BST on Wednesday on Beaumont Road in Leyton, following reports of gunshots nearby.

Despite treatment he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are in the process of telling his family.

Police have launched a murder investigation, but no arrests have been made.

Detectives are investigating whether the shooting was linked to a fight in Leyton High Road earlier in the day during which a man was hit on the head with a hammer.

