Westminster double murder: Lee Peacock appears at Old Bailey
- Published
A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of murdering two people stabbed to death within hours of each other in Westminster.
Lee Peacock, 49, of Harrow Road, is charged with murdering Sharon Pickles, 45, and Clinton Ashmore, 59.
Both victims had received slash wounds to the neck at properties near Marylebone on 19 and 20 August.
Appearing at the Old Bailey by video-link from Thameside prison Mr Peacock spoke only to confirm his name and age.
Ms Pickles was pronounced dead at a home in Ashbridge Street at 21:30 BST on 19 August.
Five hours later police found Mr Ashmore with fatal knife wounds at a property in nearby Jerome Crescent.
Mr Peacock was later arrested on a houseboat on the Grand Union Canal and was found with self-inflicted injuries.
A plea hearing was set at the same court for 12 November.