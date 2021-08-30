Westminster double murder: Lee Peacock appears in court
- Published
A man has appeared in court accused of murdering two people who were found stabbed to death within hours of each other near Marylebone, central London.
Lee Peacock, 49, of Harrow Road, is charged with murdering Sharon Pickles, 45, and Clinton Ashmore, 59.
He spoke only to confirm his details at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
Ms Pickles was pronounced dead at a property on Ashbridge Street at 21:30 BST on 19 August while Mr Ashmore died in a home on Jerome Crescent at 02:15.
Although the defendant was taken to the court in police custody, he appeared at the two-minute hearing by videolink from elsewhere in the building.
He was remanded in custody and will appear next at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.
