BBC News

London Underground usage regularly reaches 50% of pre-Covid levels

Published
Related Topics
image sourceReuters
image captionPassengers are gradually returning to London's transport network

London Underground usage is regularly reaching at least half of pre-pandemic levels, Transport for London (TfL) says.

Demand for the Tube on weekdays is often at 50% of what it was before the coronavirus crisis, and is hitting more than 60% at weekends.

This is up from about 40% across the entire week in early May.

An average of more than 1.8 million journeys are being made on the Tube every weekday.

Last weekend, passenger numbers were at 58% of pre-pandemic levels on Saturday and 62% on Sunday.

Bus travel in the afternoon is also continuing to grow.

Overall demand is reaching about two-thirds of pre-pandemic levels on weekdays and hitting up to 75% at weekends.

About 3.5 million journeys are being made every weekday on London buses, which is likely to increase further once schools return from next week.

"We're welcoming customers back to a transport network that is cleaner than ever, with an enhanced cleaning regime, hospital-grade cleaning products, widely available hand sanitiser and UV light fittings on escalator handrails to kill viruses," said TfL's managing director for customers, communication and technology, Vernon Everitt.

For more London news follow on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.