Westminster double murder: Man, 49, arrested

Published
image sourceMet Police
image captionClinton Ashmore and Sharon Pickles were fatally stabbed within hours of each other

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering two people found with fatal stab wounds in Westminster.

Sharon Pickles, 45, was pronounced dead at a home in Ashbridge Street at 21:30 BST on 19 August.

In the early hours of 20 August, Clinton Ashmore, 59, was found stabbed at a property in nearby Jerome Crescent.

On Thursday, police arrested a 49-year-old man at a London hospital on suspicion of their murders.

He was discharged and taken into custody at a London police station on Friday.

Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley said: "This is a significant development in our investigation which I hope takes us a step closer to getting justice for the families of Sharon and Clinton."

image captionMs Pickles's body was found in a property in Ashbridge Street

