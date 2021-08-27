Westminster double murder: Man, 49, arrested
- Published
Related Topics
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering two people found with fatal stab wounds in Westminster.
Sharon Pickles, 45, was pronounced dead at a home in Ashbridge Street at 21:30 BST on 19 August.
In the early hours of 20 August, Clinton Ashmore, 59, was found stabbed at a property in nearby Jerome Crescent.
On Thursday, police arrested a 49-year-old man at a London hospital on suspicion of their murders.
He was discharged and taken into custody at a London police station on Friday.
Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley said: "This is a significant development in our investigation which I hope takes us a step closer to getting justice for the families of Sharon and Clinton."