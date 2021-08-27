Shoreditch assault: Three men wanted over racist attack
A man was left needing reconstructive surgery after being attacked with a metal object in a racially motivated assault in east London, police say.
The 34-year-old was targeted after leaving a venue in Brick Lane, Shoreditch, at 03:30 BST on 25 July.
CCTV shows three men trying to start fights before carrying out the attack, which is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.
The victim suffered severe facial injuries, the Met Police said.
"I thank the victim for his support throughout the investigation during what must have been an awful time," Det Con Caelen Matthewson-Davies said.
"He is also seriously emotionally traumatised and has been having panic attacks."
