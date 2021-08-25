Lee Peacock: Westminster murders suspect found with critical injuries
A man wanted by police in connection with a double murder has been found with "life-threatening" injuries, believed to be self-inflicted.
Lee Peacock was discovered on Wednesday evening by Met Police officers who had been called to a canal barge in Ealing.
Officers said they were confident the injured man was the 49-year-old being sought over the deaths of two people in central London on 19 August.
Mr Peacock is in a critical condition in hospital.
Sharon Pickles, 45, and Clinton Ashmore, 59, were discovered fatally stabbed in Westminster last week.
Both had been stabbed in the neck.
Police believe the two killings are linked and that Mr Peacock knew both the victims.
The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who have indicated that they will be conducting an independent investigation.