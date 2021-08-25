The Smithy Family: Police release image of car in arson inquiry
By Harry Low
BBC News
- Published
Police have released an image of a car they believe may be linked to an arson attack at the home of a family of TikTok influencers.
The Smithy Family's home caught fire after their car was set alight in Welling, south-east London, in July.
Nick Smith said his wife and children aged six, eight and six weeks, could have been killed.
"The Fiat Punto is light blue with a noticeable dent in the front right wheel arch," the Met Police said.
"The car is believed to be in the south-east London area including Welling, Bexleyheath, Dartford or Greenwich," police added.
The London Fire Brigade sent 25 firefighters to the home of The Smithy Family, whose account had more than 2.5m followers on video sharing site TikTok.
The family decided to leave TikTok after the arson attack.
No arrests have been made after the blaze in which nobody was injured.