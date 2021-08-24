Extinction Rebellion: Giant table erected in London street dismantled
- Published
A table which was erected by Extinction Rebellion (XR) protesters in a central London street has been dismantled.
Demonstrators put up the 13ft (4m) tall table on Monday at the start of XR's fifth mass protest to demand that the government stops using fossil fuels.
The Met issued a dispersal order on Monday night before erecting scaffolding around the giant pink table on Tuesday morning and taking it apart.
More than 50 people were arrested during the protests on Monday.
The protest group is planning to disrupt London for a number of days.
On Tuesday, a group of people locked themselves together and blocked Parliament Street in Whitehall outside the offices of HM Revenue and Customs.
The Met tweeted that the demonstration in Whitehall was "causing unreasonable disruption to the community" and a number of arrests had been made.
Protesters also blocked Cambridge Circus, near Covent Garden, using a hire van with a number of people locked-on.
The force said a total 52 arrests had been made on Monday in connection with the protests, with people held for a variety of offences.
Scotland Yard has previously said a "significant" operation would be in place for the protests, but it also acknowledged the activists' "important cause".